Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 27.6% Lower This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00004671 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $131,412.77 and approximately $32,835.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00118373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00178305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.43 or 0.07329968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,047.09 or 1.00090124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00830000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.