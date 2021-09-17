Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $86.28

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.28, but opened at $90.34. Boot Barn shares last traded at $89.98, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

