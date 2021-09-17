Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.0 days.

Shares of BORUF opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.