Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 15% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $43.77 million and $2.51 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.00421151 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.43 or 0.00983802 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.