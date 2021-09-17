Boson Protocol Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

