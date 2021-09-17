Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $52,205.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00130448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars.

