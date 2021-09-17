Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

BYDGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $193.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average is $183.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $203.10.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

