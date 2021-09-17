Brad Miocevich Sells 11,864,407 Shares of VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Stock

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) insider Brad Miocevich sold 11,864,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84), for a total transaction of A$14,000,000.26 ($10,000,000.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.30.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This is a positive change from VEEM’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. VEEM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers propellers, centrifugally cast hollow bars, and gyrostabilizers; and manufactures bespoke products and services to the marine, defense, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Canning Vale, Australia.

