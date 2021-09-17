Bradley John Nattrass Sells 15,000 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 187,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

