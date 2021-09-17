Brambles Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Brambles in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $16.21 on Friday. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4064 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

