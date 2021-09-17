BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 50.7% in August

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE LND traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,587. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

