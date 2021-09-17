Brian K. Beeler Sells 28,143 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.