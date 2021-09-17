Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Investment Group.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

BRDG stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,128. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

