Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BRDG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.38. 10,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,075. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.