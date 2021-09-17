Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.90

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 47708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

