Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 9,150 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,478.60.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 476,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,497. The company has a market cap of $461.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.