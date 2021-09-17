Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 9,150 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,478.60.
- On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.
- On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.
- On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.
Shares of BCOV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 476,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,497. The company has a market cap of $461.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
