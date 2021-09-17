BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 14,906 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after buying an additional 1,794,632 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 156.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 55,996 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

HST opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

