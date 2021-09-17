BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,569 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 459,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.20.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $219.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

