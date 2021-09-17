BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,315 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.