BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 13,102 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 4,115.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $237.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average is $199.18. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,436 shares of company stock worth $18,210,340. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

