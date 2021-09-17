BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,045,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,875. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.