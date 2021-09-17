BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.79. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

