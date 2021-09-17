BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,752 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $1,317,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

