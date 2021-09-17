BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,257 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

