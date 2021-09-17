BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of IAMGOLD worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

