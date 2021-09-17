BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

