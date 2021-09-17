BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 591,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,989 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.12% of NexGen Energy worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.