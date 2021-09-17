BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.15 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

