BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.30.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

