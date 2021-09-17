BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.37 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY opened at $109.17 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.