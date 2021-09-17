BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.44 Million Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.18% of SunOpta worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $950.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

