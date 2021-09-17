BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

