BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 197,989 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,989 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of NexGen Energy worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXE. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

