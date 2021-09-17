BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 29,886 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

