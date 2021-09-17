BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 4,443 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after buying an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after buying an additional 364,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after buying an additional 417,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

