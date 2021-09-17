BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 6,546 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after buying an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2,925.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after buying an additional 769,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FOX by 20.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after buying an additional 737,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

