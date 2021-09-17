BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216,081 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $23,056,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $143.71 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

