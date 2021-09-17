BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

