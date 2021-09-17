BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

