BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.