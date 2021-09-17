Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.58. 71,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

