Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $504.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,092. The firm has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

