Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,641,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.06. The stock had a trading volume of 78,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

