Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,127 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after acquiring an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 263,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,618.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 159,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

