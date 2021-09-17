Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

