Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post $256.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.70 million. CONMED reported sales of $237.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CONMED by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD opened at $131.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

