Brokerages Anticipate Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.65. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

