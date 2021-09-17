Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 860%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. 38,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

