Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,833. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,287,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth $366,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,934. The firm has a market cap of $756.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

