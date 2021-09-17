Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:PJT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,878. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 113,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 118.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

